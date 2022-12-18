Justice Review Unit will investigate recent officer-involved shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of Friday night’s shooting involving another Memphis police officer, Shelby County District Attorney is seeking additional outside assistance to slow the troubling trend.

Because of the spike, DA Steve Mulroy is considering utilizing the newly created Justice Review Unit to handle these cases.

“Anytime that the police use deadly force, that raises issues as well on the part of the community,” said District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

There have been several shootings involving Memphis police officers in the last 26 days.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into all of them.

“I’m concerned about it, I think it’s a shame that there has been a spike,” said Mulroy.

According to the Memphis Police Department, four shootings have occurred in the past month involving Memphis police officers. To date this year, there have been six, of which five have been fatal.

Now DA Steve Mulroy is using the Justice Review Unit, a new group formed to identify and address wrongful convictions and sentences within the D.A.’s office to investigate the TBI findings.

“I can detail future officer-involved shootings investigations to them so we can get independent and objective review as possible,” said Mulroy.

The unit that will report directly to DA Mulroy will be led by two veteran attorneys who will carry on the caseload.

“They’ll look at any body cam video, any dashboard video, they will review the witness statements and they will also look at any forensic evidence ballistic test,” said Mulroy.

DA Steve Mulroy says once TBI wraps up its findings, Friday night’s shooting involving an officer will be the first case for the Justice Review Unit to investigate.

