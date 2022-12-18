First Alert to extremely cold temps by the end of the week & snow chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been another dry and sunny day across the Mid-South but big changes will arrive by the end of the week. In the meantime, increasing clouds and highs in the 40s through Thursday. Our next big system will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday. This system will bring rain and chances of snow along with some of the coldest air of the season. Prepare because we will get a major dose of arctic air. As a result, high temperatures will be in the 20s and lows will fall to the single digits by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows near 30 and winds out of the east at 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with highs in the low 40s along with a slight chance of a few showers, and a light southeasterly wind at 5 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a passing shower possible, lows in the mid 30s with light southeasterly winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or snow shower early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the low to mid 30s. A cold front will move through on Thursday, which will bring a chance of snow and falling temperatures with high temperatures falling into the 20s by afternoon. Thursday night will be the start of several extremely cold nights with lows near 9 degrees! Friday looks dangerously cold with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits.

CHRISTMAS EVE: & CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly Cloudy with highs in the low to upper 20s and lows in the single digits to lower teens all weekend.

