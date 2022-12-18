Another sunny and cool day with bitterly cold temperatures still on track to arrive late this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another sunny day with below-average temperatures. An Arctic airmass will move into the Mid-South this week, giving us an extended period of dangerously cold temperatures. Prepare for an extended period of sub freezing temperatures as low as the single digits Friday through next weekend. Wind chill values will likely be well below zero at times. There is also the potential for snow late Thursday into Friday.

AVERAGE HIGH: 53

AVERAGE LOW: 36

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the low 40s and a light northwesterly wind.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows near 30 and winds out of the east at 5 mph.

EARLY THIS WEEK: Monday will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray rain or snow shower early with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or snow shower early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the low to mid 30s. Winter officially begins at 3:48 p.m. CST Wednesday.

MAJOR COLD BLAST LATE WEEK: A cold front will move through on Thursday, which will bring a chance of snow and falling temperatures with high temperatures falling into the 20s by afternoon. Thursday night will be the start of several extremely cold nights with lows near 9 degrees! Friday looks dangerously cold with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits.

