Recent change at MPD shines light on every missing adult, child

By Kelli Cook
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it seems like more Memphians have gone missing, it may be because of a change at MPD.

It’s not immediately clear if there is an actual increase in reported missing persons; Action News 5 is still waiting for requested data from Memphis police.

What we do know is MPD is now publicizing all missing persons reports, something that didn’t happen in the past.

Included is the search for a 33-year-old woman who disappeared in November without a trace.

Jacqulin Vail
Jacqulin Vail(Memphis Police Department)

”They’re working, they’re following leads and they’re trying to put all their ducks in a row, it’s just taking extremely too long,” said Towanda Williams, whose sister, Jacqulin Vail, hasn’t been heard from in over a month.

Vail last spoke on the phone to one of her 10-year-old twin daughters on Nov. 12.

Vail’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Ivory Hearnes, could be heard in the background.

According to a police affidavit, Vail’s family located her car in the 3500 block of Lamar two days later with all of her belongings, including her cell phone, inside.

RELATED — Memphis woman missing, last seen in Orange Mound

According to a police affidavit, Missing Persons and Homicide detectives executed a search warrant at Hearnes’ home on Nov. 29.

On Friday, he was arrested on an unrelated drug possession charge as a result of that search warrant. No charges have been filed in connection to Vail’s missing person case.

Vail is one of a slew of missing persons cases being investigated by MPD.

Within the last week, we counted 11 people missing on MPD’s Twitter account, five of whom are children.

However, MPD officials say that doesn’t mean Memphis is seeing an increase in cases.

A spokesperson says most of the cases involving children include runaways and custodial issues.

Of the five children reported missing this week, two have been located and the other three left home without permission.

Unlike Amber Alerts, which only post missing children when they are in imminent danger, City Watch Alerts are not held to the same standard.

While many of these missing persons are located fairly quickly, others have gone weeks with no answers.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Vail or any other missing person, please call the Missing Person’s Bureau at 901-636-4479.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

