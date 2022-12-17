Hattiloo Theatre to live stream holiday musical to Lester Community Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fans of musical theater and those who may have never been to a show will get a unique experience on Saturday!

Hattiloo’s holiday production of “Velveteen Rabbit the Musical” will live stream to an audience at the Lester Community Center in Binghampton.

It’s part of a community outreach initiative to introduce more people to theater.

At one o’clock Saturday afternoon, Hattiloo founder Ekundayo Bandele will interview everyone, from actors to tech crew, to give perspective on all aspects of preparing for the stage production.

The community center audience will be treated to actor warm-ups, how they put on stage makeup, mic checks and more... then they get to watch the show!

