Family of slain Memphis rapper Snootie Wild say they gave police suspect information months ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly a year after the fatal shooting of 36-year-old LePreston Porter III, better known as Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, a man has been arrested and charged with his murder.

Porter was shot and killed in Houston on Feb. 25.

Off the bat, Porter’s family says some peace has been restored now that an arrest has been made, but also say they gave Houston police evidence of the shooter months ago.

Rappers Bobby Grant and Snootie Wild poses for a picture at the "REVOLT Block Party presented by Toyota #MakeYourMark" during SXSW Music on Friday, Mar. 20, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Donald Traill/ Invision for Toyota/AP Images) (Donald Traill | Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

Nearly 300 days after the shooting, 22-year-old Ivory Duke Williams was arrested by Houston police and is now charged with Porter’s murder.

The family says Porter’s son played a vital role in helping investigators make an arrest.

“... hearing that he did finally get caught kind of brought peace to me a little bit,” said Porter’s 20-year-old son, LeTerrion Burt.

But Burt says that peace came with a lot of patience.

He says he went back and forth to Houston for several weeks after learning of his father’s death.

“Just trying to find answers, you know, reaching out to different people that, you know, like finally came to me with a tip by the grace of God..” he said.

According to Burt, the tip he gave to Houston police came from a social media post made in October in which the alleged shooter admitted to shooting Snootie Wild.

But for months, Porter’s family says the detective on the case left them without answers.

“We even hired a detective because he was not communicating,” said Porter’s cousin, Patricia Cameron-Buchanan.

Snootie Wild’s mother, Toya Porter, says the tragedy and the awaited arrest have left her stressed.

“My blood pressure stays up, sky-high, all the time,” she said.

Our affiliate in Houston, KPRC, reports that during a probable cause court appearance this week, a judge said that Williams claimed Porter had a gun and pointed it at his cousin.

The judge says investigators never found a gun on or around Porter.

