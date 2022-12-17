Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot in Miss.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Desoto Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed Edmonton Elks running back, Chrisitan Saulsberry on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3:28 a.m. on the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi.

Saulsberry was located suffering from gunshot wounds in the abdomen and leg, according to officials.

Saulsberry was rushed to the hospital but died in the ambulance before arriving, according to the Desoto Police Department.

