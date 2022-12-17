Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot in Miss.

Christian Saulsberry
Christian Saulsberry(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Desoto Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed Edmonton Elks running back, Chrisitan Saulsberry on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3:28 a.m. on the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi.

Saulsberry was located suffering from gunshot wounds in the abdomen and leg, according to officials.

Saulsberry was rushed to the hospital but died in the ambulance before arriving, according to the Desoto Police Department.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Human heart found at TDOT facility
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile
The three suspects stealing $600 worth of merchandise.
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting
According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies

Latest News

et
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Dec 17, 2022
Breaking down the bond process in Shelby Co.
Hattiloo Theatre
Hattiloo Theatre to live stream holiday musical to Lester Community Center
According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies