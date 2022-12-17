Toy Truck Drive
Comedian Jim Gaffigan entertains at 20th annual Methodist Healthcare luncheon

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funnyman Jim Gaffigan entertained hundreds of guests at Friday’s 20th annual Methodist Healthcare luncheon at the Peabody.

The Grammy nominee and Emmy winner stepped in at the last minute when the original featured guest got sick.

The father of five told us he has a new appreciation for healthcare workers following his wife’s battle with a benign brain tumor.

“And so it is important to support these healthcare workers,” Gaffigan said. ”And I think, having gone through the pandemic, we have been educated about how important and how vital the medical community is.”

Friday’s luncheon was a celebration of healthcare heroes as well as the 40-year legacy of the Methodist Transplant Institute.

2022 marked a one-year record of transplants at Methodist University Hospital - 318.

