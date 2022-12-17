Toy Truck Drive
Chilly weekend with your First Alert to bitter cold temperatures late next week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:33 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure will remain over the Mid-South this weekend resulting in dry weather, but below average temperatures. A weak disturbance will move across the region on Monday bringing a chance of precipitation to the Mid-South for Monday and Tuesday. A second, even stronger disturbance will dive into the region from the northern Plains Thursday. This will result in a chance of some wintry precipitation for the Mid-South. Behind this system, Arctic air will move in and an extended period of dangerously cold temperatures is expected Friday and through the holiday weekend. Temperatures in the teens with negative wind chills will be possible.

  • AVERAGE HIGH: 53
  • AVERAGEE LOW: 36

CHILLY WEEKEND: Saturday may bring some clouds into north MS in the morning and then some clouds in west TN in the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny in all other locations. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. Lows will be in the upper 20s Saturday night. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Monday will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or snow shower early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the low to mid 30s.

MAJOR COLD BLAST LATE WEEK: A cold front will move through on Thursday, which will bring a chance of snow with high temperatures falling into the 20s. Friday looks dangerously cold with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

