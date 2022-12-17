Toy Truck Drive
Chilly weekend but this is nothing compared to the arctic air headed our way

WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be dry but chilly all weekend long as high pressure will be in place across the Mid-South and will keep high temperatures in the 40s. Our next system will arrive Monday and bring a slight chance of rain and snow both Monday and Tuesday early. Prepare because a secondary system will arrive Thursday and will give us another chance at rain and snow and behind it, a major dose of arctic air. As a result, high temperatures will be in the 20s and lows will fall to the single digits by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s and light northwesterly wind at 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with highs in the low 40s and a light northwesterly wind.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows near 30 and winds out of the east at 5 mph.

Monday will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray rain or snow shower early with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or snow shower early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the low to mid 30s.

SIGNIFICANT COLD SNAP LATE WEEK: A cold front will move through on Thursday, which will bring a chance of snow and falling temperatures with high temperatures falling into the 20s by afternoon. Thursday night will be the start of several extremely cold nights with lows near 9 degrees! Friday looks dangerously cold with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits.

