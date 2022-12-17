Ballet Memphis continues holiday tradition with ‘The Nutcracker’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and for the 35th year in a row, Ballet Memphis is starting it off in style with “The Nutcracker.”

The classic ballet dates back to the nineteenth century, and Ballet Memphis is well-seasoned in Sugar Plum.

“It’s so much fun every year,” Iori Araya said, grinning ear to ear.

Araya has been with Ballet Memphis for six seasons. For the second year in Memphis she will dance the role of Clara -- the young girl whose dreams make the classic story come to life after she receives a Nutcracker on Christmas Eve.

“I’ve been dancing this ballet since I was five years old,” Araya said. “But I love performing Clara because I get to experience the entire magical journey first-hand,” she added.

Ballet Memphis Artistic Director Steven McMahon said the sentimental value of the show is what makes ‘Nutcracker’ so special.

“This is just one of those American traditions that’s been built into the holidays,” McMahon said. “It’s a way for families to come together and see something really beautiful.”

The beauty audiences see on stage doesn’t come without tremendous dedication, though. Dancers spend hundreds of hours in the months leading up to opening night, year after year.

Memphis native and company dancer Virginia Pilgrim Ramey will celebrate her 28th year getting the Mid-South into the spirit of the season with “The Nutcracker” this weekend, and knows the grit and grind it takes to get it onto the stage very well. Along with dancing in the professional company, Ramey is also the assistant director of Ballet Memphis School. In addition to preparing to dance the role of Sugar Plum Fairy, she’s also been helping the youngest performers get ready for curtain call.

“Lots of long rehearsals, late nights, early mornings,” Ramey told Action News 5. “It takes a lot of hard work but it’s worth it.”

Over 60 kids will dance alongside the professional company this year, marking many of their first time on a stage. Ramey said this is one of the most special aspects of “The Nutcracker” for her.

“I was in their shoes as a girl and it was so exciting,” Ramey remembers. “It’s so exciting for them to get to perform with a professional company and it really adds so much energy to every show.”

Ramey said the hard work and dedication it takes to get to this point in “Nutcracker season” is well-worth it when she hears the first song played by The Memphis Symphony Orchestra and sees the curtain begin to rise at the beautiful Orpheum Theatre.

“It’s going to be an incredible show,” Ramey said with a smile.

“The Nutcracker” will premiere at The Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Memphis Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. They will have three more shows throughout the weekend. For more information on purchasing tickets and showtimes, click here.

