Arkansas State Police: Child’s body found buried in Lee County home, second child found injured

MORO, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police have discovered a 6-year-old boy buried below a hallway floor inside a Lee County home on Friday night, according to police.

Special agents of ASP Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene by Lee County’s sheriff’s deputies around 10:45 p.m.

The agents were also investigating injuries, believed to be burns to the scalp, sustained by a 6-year-old girl who also lived in the same home located in the Moro community, west of Marianna, according to police.

Police say, Ashley Roland, 28, the mother of the children, and Nathan Bridges, 33, have been arrested by the state police and are being held at the Lee County Jail. Both are charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor.

It’s believed that the 6-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago. The state medical examiner will determine the cause of death, according to ASP.

The injured girl was transported to a Memphis Hosptial and is in stable condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.