Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Arkansas State Police: Child’s body found buried in Lee County home, second child found injured

(Arkansas State Police)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORO, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police have discovered a 6-year-old boy buried below a hallway floor inside a Lee County home on Friday night, according to police.

Special agents of ASP Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene by Lee County’s sheriff’s deputies around 10:45 p.m.

The agents were also investigating injuries, believed to be burns to the scalp, sustained by a 6-year-old girl who also lived in the same home located in the Moro community, west of Marianna, according to police.

Police say, Ashley Roland, 28, the mother of the children, and Nathan Bridges, 33, have been arrested by the state police and are being held at the Lee County Jail. Both are charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor.

It’s believed that the 6-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago. The state medical examiner will determine the cause of death, according to ASP.

The injured girl was transported to a Memphis Hosptial and is in stable condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Human heart found at TDOT facility
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile
The three suspects stealing $600 worth of merchandise.
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting
According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies

Latest News

Christian Saulsberry
Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot in Miss.
et
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Dec 17, 2022
Breaking down the bond process in Shelby Co.
Hattiloo Theatre
Hattiloo Theatre to live stream holiday musical to Lester Community Center