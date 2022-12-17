Arctic cold to arrive in the Mid-South as the official start of Winter kicks off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winter is coming.

The official start of Winter is marked by the Winter Solstice, which is also the shortest day of the year in terms of hours of sunlight.

This year’s winter solstice will occur at 3:48 p.m. CST on Wednesday, December 21.

And right on cue, a brutal, Arctic blast of cold air will funnel into the region.

Temperatures are projected to be BELOW AVERAGE (Average High: 53 | Average Low: 36) (WMC)

High temperatures on Friday will be in the teens and 20s with lows in the single digits with bitter cold continuing through the Holiday Weekend.

This Arctic blast will follow a cold front that moves in Thursday (December 22).

This cold front will bring a chance for snow.

It is too early for specifics of the exact timing and potential accumulation this system may bring.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor this system and bring you the latest details as they become available.

Thursday, December 22, 2022 Futurecast (WMC)

