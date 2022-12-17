Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Arctic cold to arrive in the Mid-South as the official start of Winter kicks off

The first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere is marked by the winter solstice, which...
The first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere is marked by the winter solstice, which occurs on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 3:48 P.M. CST(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winter is coming.

The official start of Winter is marked by the Winter Solstice, which is also the shortest day of the year in terms of hours of sunlight.

This year’s winter solstice will occur at 3:48 p.m. CST on Wednesday, December 21.

And right on cue, a brutal, Arctic blast of cold air will funnel into the region.

Temperatures are projected to be BELOW AVERAGE (Average High: 53 | Average Low: 36)
Temperatures are projected to be BELOW AVERAGE (Average High: 53 | Average Low: 36)(WMC)

High temperatures on Friday will be in the teens and 20s with lows in the single digits with bitter cold continuing through the Holiday Weekend.

This Arctic blast will follow a cold front that moves in Thursday (December 22).

This cold front will bring a chance for snow.

It is too early for specifics of the exact timing and potential accumulation this system may bring.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor this system and bring you the latest details as they become available.

Thursday, December 22, 2022 Futurecast
Thursday, December 22, 2022 Futurecast(WMC)

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Human heart found at TDOT facility
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile
According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
The three suspects stealing $600 worth of merchandise.
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting

Latest News

et
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Dec 17, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Chilly weekend with your First Alert to bitter cold late next week
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Chilly weekend ahead and a major cold blast late next week