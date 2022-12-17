Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday.

Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break.

And, it was a total surprise!

Around 200 bikes were already assembled, so one less toy for moms and dads to have to put together.

This bike giveaway was all made possible thanks to the giving hearts of House of Prayer Church members and countless donations.

Cromwell Elementary is House of Prayer’s adopted school.

House of Prayer Pastor David Cooper, his wife and first lady of the church Dorothy Cooper, and the Youth Program Coordinator Extraordinaire Gwen Suggs were on hand to take in all the joy that came with this special delivery.

“We are so excited. We are elated,” Dorothy Cooper said. “We can’t even say how happy we are to see the faces and the eyes of these young children. We are an outreach church and the Lord has blessed us to outreach and I would like to say thank you to everybody who made a contribution. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
The three suspects stealing $600 worth of merchandise.
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

Review of Tennessee’s lethal injection protocol expected by end of 2022
FILE (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Tennessee lawmakers to file recreational pot bill
According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
Tillman station officer volunteering
Memphis community making sure families don’t miss a meal