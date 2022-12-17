Toy Truck Drive
5 victims in critical condition after apartment shooting

The scene at Springdale Creek Apartments.
The scene at Springdale Creek Apartments.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people have been critically injured in a shooting at Springdale Creek Apartments. Police say the shooter(s) are still on the run.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the shooting on Springdale Run Drive.

Police say that two men and three women are in critical condition at Regional One Hospital.

Police say the suspect(s) drove off in a white Infiniti.

Those with information about this case are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

