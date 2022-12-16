Toy Truck Drive
Your First Alert to a mainly dry but very cold pattern for the next few days

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arctic air will stream into the Mid-South over the next few days keeping temperatures well below average well into next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a breezy Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day, highs in the upper 40s, and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a wintry mix along with high temperatures only in the upper 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

