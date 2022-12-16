Toy Truck Drive
Tate County School District closing Coldwater High School

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
(Generic graphic of school lockers)(MGN)
By Tate County School District
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tate County School District was notified yesterday, Dec. 12, of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School.

This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High School in grades 7th-12th.

The staff at Tate County School District understands that this impacts the community of Coldwater in many ways.

On Tuesday night, the TCSD School Board voted to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year.

Tate County School District will share more details and information concerning the implementation plan to adhere to the ruling coming weeks.

