New smart devices? Make sure you’re cyber safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We have connected devices throughout our home, computers, cell phones, TV’s, doorbells, garage door openers, the list goes on.

This level of connectivity brings new convenience, but also new risks for potential cyber threats.

Noopur Davis, chief information security officer for Comcast, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share tips on how to make your home cyber safe.

She also talked the finding of a new cyber security report, which revealed more than 3 in 4 Americans admit to risky online behaviors that open them up to cyber threats.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

