MSCS teacher on leave after allegedly sending inappropriate text to student, says MPD
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A MSCS teacher allegedly sent a sexual picture to a minor at White Station High School.

James Baker is charged with soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means, according to MPD.

On December 13, a father made a complaint to Memphis Police Department at White Station saying that his 14-year-old son received an inappropriate text from his English teacher.

According to the affidavit, the text was a picture of Baker without clothes.

After a forensic examination of the child’s phone on December 15, MPD says the image was sent from Baker’s phone number.

Baker was then called from the same number discovered in the forensic search and he agreed to make a statement, said MPD.

Later Baker gave a statement to MPD admitting to sending the message while at home and was arrested.

“The details concerning the charges and arrest of a district employee currently on leave are deeply disturbing. We at Memphis-Shelby County Schools disavow such actions and share the community’s outrage. There is nothing about his alleged behavior from any perspective that is acceptable. Our hearts go out to the victim and family involved,” said MSCS Media Relations.

