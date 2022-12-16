Memphis community making sure families don’t miss a meal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of Princeton Avenue Baptist church, National Training Insitute, and Tillman station officers made sure those in the community didn’t miss a meal.

Various food banks contributed items to Friday’s giveaway, while volunteers helped give free meals and boxes of food to over 200 families.

“It feels good to give and help someone and to see the smiling faces. We’ve had people come through and say, ’hey I was wondering what I was going to do for a meal and you guys are here for us.’ It’s the best feeling in the world and people don’t understand it. When you don’t understand it that means you need to give more.” said Vincent Beasley, Colonel at Tillman station.

“This is an ongoing thing. So, from here we want to be able to provide the things that people need. From here we want to help them when they are hungry. Next thing is what can we do for housing for those that are homeless and don’t have housing, what can we do for jobs and that kind of stuff. We want to keep building off this Platform.”

Beasley says Princeton Avenue Baptist church holds a food drive the 3rd Friday of every month.

