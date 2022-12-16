Toy Truck Drive
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Snootie Wild

Suspect, Ivory Williams in custody for the shooting of Snootie Wild
Suspect, Ivory Williams in custody for the shooting of Snootie Wild(Houston Police Department)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 22-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Memphis rapper, Snootie Wild, who police say was found in a ditch in Southside Houston suffering from gunshot wounds.

Houston Police Department took Ivory Duke Williams into custody on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a shooting on Alice Street at 2 a.m. on Feb. 25.

Snootie wild, formally known as LePreston Porter, was found in a ditch and suffering from a gunshot wound―paramedics transported Porter to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased the following day, according to officials.

According to officials, during the preliminary investigation, a woman stated her vehicle had gotten stuck in a ditch on Alice Street and several unknown people attempted to assist her.

The woman then fled the scene on foot and said she heard gunshots, but was not aware Porter had been shot. The woman called 911 and said the unknown suspects drove away in a dark-colored sedan, according to HPD.

Further investigation identified Williams as the suspect in this case.

