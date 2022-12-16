Toy Truck Drive
Holiday recycling dos and don’ts

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holidays are here and on top of all the food, family, and fun, another thing that comes with the holidays is lots of trash.

According to the EPA, Americans generate an additional one million tons of waste each week of the holidays.

Brent Bell, WM’s Vice President of Recycling Operations, joined Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how you can help by reusing and recycling.

Bell also shared the holiday recycling dos and don’ts.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

