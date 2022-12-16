Faith community assists in helping children with essential needs after DCS scathing audit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Faith-based communities in Memphis are being urged to become part of the solution after a scathing audit revealed the Department of Children’s Services has reached a crisis level, failing to investigate health and safety concerns among others.

The Cathedral of Faith Church has been collaborating with the Department of Children’s Services for over a decade. They say they’re doing the Lord’s work in helping DCS children with essential needs.

“Anything from needing food, needing clothes, utility assistance, rental assistance because we know without those things being met those everyday things that we take for granted it does have a domino effect,” said Connie Booker, Cathedral of Faith Co-Pastor.

Initially, Cathedral of Faith Co-Pastor Connie Booker said the Ministry focused on DCS children in North Memphis and Frayser.

But as the need has grown all over Memphis with more than 7,000 children in Tennessee’s foster care, the church diversified its resources to meet them.

“Sometimes when they’re removed, they need beds, so sometimes we have to purchase beds for those families,” said Booker.

The Cathedral of Faith’s mission is to help families navigate crises and to stay together.

But the church says it is not only the children we have to support.

“We want to support our DCS, social workers, we want to support them as well. They are on the front lines when it comes to children and families,” said Booker.

Pastor Booker says that will start with Governor Bill Lee taking action to fix the understaffed and unserved foster care system and more community help.

“We know that it takes us how to do it all to do but it’s a ministry, it’s a calling and so we want to do what we can to make sure we are. We are our brothers and sisters keepers,” said Booker. “Every child deserves a home, the child you save could be your own.”

To volunteer and help the church to become a community representative and help children in DCS custody, email to contact: cof@cathedraloffaith.org

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.