Chilly weekend ahead and a major cold blast late next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Evening clouds will eventually clear out with temps in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.

CHILLY WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds early in spots with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Lows will be in the upper 20s Saturday night. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Monday will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or snow shower early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the low to mid 30s.

MAJOR COLD BLAST LATE WEEK: A cold front will move through on Thursday, which will bring a chance of snow with high temperatures falling into the 20s. Friday looks dangerously cold with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.