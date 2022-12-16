Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Chilly weekend ahead and a major cold blast late next week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Evening clouds will eventually clear out with temps in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph. 

CHILLY WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds early in spots with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Lows will be in the upper 20s Saturday night. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Monday will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or snow shower early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows in the low to mid 30s.

MAJOR COLD BLAST LATE WEEK: A cold front will move through on Thursday, which will bring a chance of snow with high temperatures falling into the 20s. Friday looks dangerously cold with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
The three suspects stealing $600 worth of merchandise.
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

et
Friday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Dec 16, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
A stretch of dry and cool weather
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning weather 12/16
WMC First Alert Weather
Sunny & cold through the weekend