Your First Alert to a drier but much colder pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine will finally make a return in Mid-South as a dry pattern sets in for the next few days. However, cold Canadian air will also be in place keeping temperatures well below average through much of next week.

TONIGHT: Clearing with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a breezy West wind at 10 to 15 MPH and high temperatures in upper 40s to near 50.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light West wind and lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs again in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.