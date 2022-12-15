Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

The Wolfpack Group to hand out toys and food this Christmas

The Wolfpack Group Christmas event
The Wolfpack Group Christmas event(The Wolfpack Group)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Christmas Eve, the Memphis organization called the Wolfpack Group will partner with Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli.

Their mission on December 24 is to hand out free breakfast, toys, and gifts to families this Christmas.

The Wolfpack Group was started in 2011 in Memphis by 11 working-class kids who had one thing in common: a love for their communities.

The event is called “Give Back with the Pack,” and will be located at 1248 Marlin Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on this event click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State names next head football coach
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to Mississippi officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Sarah Richards, 33, of Baltimore, was in Las Vegas for a court hearing regarding theft charges...
Woman charged with stealing $12,000 Rolex watch, hiding it inside herself, police say
Missing man, BarShay Wilson
U of M student found dead in Arlington, MPD says

Latest News

Health and community leaders gather to discuss ways to end HIV/AIDS epidemic
Health and community leaders gather to discuss ways to end HIV/AIDS epidemic
Tennessee Highway Patrol holds open house in Memphis as part of statewide hiring blitz
Tennessee Highway Patrol holds open house in Memphis as part of statewide hiring blitz
MSCS hosts first public input meeting in search for superintendent
MSCS hosts first public input meeting in search for superintendent
Southaven PD K9's to receive donations
Southaven PD K9s to receive body armor donations