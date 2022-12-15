The Wolfpack Group to hand out toys and food this Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Christmas Eve, the Memphis organization called the Wolfpack Group will partner with Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli.

Their mission on December 24 is to hand out free breakfast, toys, and gifts to families this Christmas.

The Wolfpack Group was started in 2011 in Memphis by 11 working-class kids who had one thing in common: a love for their communities.

The event is called “Give Back with the Pack,” and will be located at 1248 Marlin Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on this event click here.

