Topgolf announces target to open Memphis location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction is officially underway for Topgolf to open in Memphis.

The company announced the project is officially underway and set to open in late 2023.

“We are thrilled to be part of Memphis’ prominent business and entertainment landscape,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “We cannot wait to open this venue and hope it encourages more people to grab a golf club and have some fun.”

The $16 million venue will be located at 3450 S Germantown Road and feature 72 outdoor hitting bays with heaters and fans so players can have fun all year long.

Topgolf Memphis is set to be 40 feet tall with 26,750 square feet on the first floor and 22,926 square feet on the second floor. The facility will have two bars and a full kitchen.

It will be the fourth location in Tennessee, after previous locations opened in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga.

The venue is also expected to bring 300 jobs to the area.

