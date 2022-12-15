Task force to meet on blight, illegal dumping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A task force designed to address blight and illegal dumping in Memphis is set to meet Thursday.

The meeting today will be at 3:30 p.m. and it’s open to the public.

It’s an opportunity to share concerns with city leaders and offer solutions.

This will be the fifth meeting since the task force’s creation.

The group held its first meeting in August.

They prioritize addressing the blight and illegal dumping that plagues many neighborhoods across the city.

In August, city leaders said they collected more than $100,000 in illegally dumped tires just by Public Works officials.

Some of the goals outlined were to tell people where they can dump bulk trash.

They also want violators and those who create the problem to help clean up their mess.

