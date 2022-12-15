Sunshine finally returns & temperatures drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After two weeks of clouds, we will see sunshine today in the Mid-South. However, it will feel much cooler behind yesterday’s cold front. Morning temperatures are in the 30s and highs will climb to around 50 degrees this afternoon.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High temperatures in upper 40s to near 50. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the lower to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: This weekend will be cold and dry. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs again in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

