SCORE, education leaders gather to discuss priorities for 2023

SCORE, education leaders gather to discuss priorities for 2023
SCORE, education leaders gather to discuss priorities for 2023(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A state education group laid out its priorities for 2023 on Thursday to Memphis education leaders.

The State Collaborative on Reforming Education, SCORE, says the state should focus on advancing high-quality instruction for students in the upcoming year.

The state’s declining college-going rate was another focus.

SCORE says significant growth in the economy is also playing part in the plans for the future.

SCORE believes it is important to make sure all students are prepared to enter the workforce by getting the postsecondary training required before graduation.

