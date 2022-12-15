Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Oreo adds gluten-free mint to flavor lineup

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.
Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.(Twitter/@Oreo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with celiac disease and others who don’t eat gluten can look forward to another popular sweet treat.

Oreo has announced the permanent addition of a new flavor to its certified gluten-free cookie line – mint.

Before now, gluten-free Oreos were only available in regular or Double Stuf.

They’re all made with real cocoa and a blend of gluten-free flour.

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State names next head football coach
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to Mississippi officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Sarah Richards, 33, of Baltimore, was in Las Vegas for a court hearing regarding theft charges...
Woman charged with stealing $12,000 Rolex watch, hiding it inside herself, police say
Missing man, BarShay Wilson
U of M student found dead in Arlington, MPD says

Latest News

The status of Puerto Rico has long been debated. The proposal of a binding referendum has...
House passes referendum to ‘decolonize’ Puerto Rico
Mark Latunski, the man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon,...
Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering, mutilating college student
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
President Joe Biden spoke as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Thursday.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
The report defines a stressful job as one that requires accepting criticism and dealing calmly...
These are the top 10 most stressful jobs in the United States