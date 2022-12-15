NCAA says Memphis men’s basketball committed recruiting violations in 2021-22

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis men’s basketball team has been hit with several more penalties from the NCAA, on top of the violations they are already facing.

The violations that were reported Thursday stem from the 2021-22 season.

The NCAA says the violations involved in-home visits with a prospect before the appropriate recruiting period.

The University acknowledged the violation and said they worked with the NCAA to negotiate a resolution.

The following penalties were handed down:

One year of probation to run consecutively with the school’s current probationary period from an Independent Accountability Resolution Process case.

A $5,000 fine.

A prohibition against all recruiting communications in men’s basketball for two weeks during the 2022-23 academic year.

A prohibition against off-campus recruiting activities by the head coach and an assistant coach for 15 days during the 2021-22 academic year (self-imposed).

A reduction in the number of recruiting-person days in men’s basketball by four during the 2021-22 academic year (self-imposed). The school will also reduce the number of recruiting-person days in men’s basketball by four for the 2022-23 academic year.

A reduction in official visits for men’s basketball by two during the 2022-23 academic year.

The violation is unrelated to several violations that came to light in September, when Memphis was slapped with three years of probation as a result of the NCAA alleging coach Penny Hardaway paid James Wiseman and his family $11,500 to move to Memphis from Nashville to play for East High School, where Hardaway previously served as head coach.

