MSCS holds meeting for final vote on new Cordova high school tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The plans for a new $100 million high school in Cordova are one step closer to reality tonight.

The Memphis Shelby County School Board voted on an agreement for the transfer of the three Germantown namesake schools which will help secure the funding needed for the new school.

Board members said they believe this is the best deal for Germantown Elementary, Middle and High School families.

The agreement requires MSCS to pay for construction to build the new high school in Cordova, replacing Germantown High School, then bill the county on money spent.

The county’s portion of the agreement locks them in at $77.5 million without interest and is to be paid over two fiscal years.

The city of Germantown will repay the county $5 million over the next six years for the middle and elementary schools.

This agreement allows for a multi-year transition for the students in these schools.

Interim Superintendent Toni Williams says figuring out this agreement was one of the top priorities the district was looking to resolve before the new year.

“One of our biggest issues that was impacting over 3,305 students, employees. I’m just happy for them tonight. They were extremely concerned. They had angst and so, just to relieve them of this uncertainty is what warms my heart right now. It makes me extremely excited for our students, our parents and our teachers and staff.” said Williams

Williams also says they are still working on a similar agreement for Lucy Elementary with Millington Municipal School District.

The Germantown Municipal School board will vote on the agreement tonight. Their meeting starts at 6 p.m.

