MPD: Man arrested in deadly crash that killed Memphis firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have emerged in the fatal wreck that took the life of a Memphis firefighter back in August.

Memphis Police Department arrested Maurice Yarbrough the driver that police say caused the crash.

The 39-year-old is charged with seven separate charges, including reckless vehicular homicide, disregarding a red light, and failure to stop for an emergency vehicle.

On Aug. 10, Memphis firefighter David Pleasant was killed in a collision with a pick-up truck while responding to a call for a house fire.

According to Memphis police, Pleasant was driving Memphis Fire Truck 5 when a driver ran a red light at E.H. Crump and Danny Thomas Boulevard in South Memphis.

The father of four died at Regional One.

Three other firefighters and Yarbrough were also injured.

On Dec. 2, an arrest warrant was issued for Yarbrough.

It is unclear why Yarbrough was not formally charged earlier or taken into custody while he was recovering from his injuries.

Several emails and calls to MPD were not returned.

