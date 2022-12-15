MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at an Old Navy that involved three suspects on Dec. 9.

Officers responded to the shoplifting complaint at 9:45 p.m. at the Old Navy on 3440 Poplar Avenue.

Police say three women exited the store without paying.

The suspects took $600 worth of merchandise, according to police.

