MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at an Old Navy that involved three suspects on Dec. 9.
Officers responded to the shoplifting complaint at 9:45 p.m. at the Old Navy on 3440 Poplar Avenue.
Police say three women exited the store without paying.
The suspects took $600 worth of merchandise, according to police.
