Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

LIVE: Mississippi State holds public memorial service for Coach Mike Leach

Mississippi State to hold memorial service for Coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State to hold memorial service for Coach Mike Leach(Mississippi State University)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA/WLBT) - A public memorial service is being held for the late Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach.

Leach died from complications from a heart condition, according to the university. The 61-year-old was wrapping up his third season as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

The memorial service will begin Tuesday at 1 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum. Doors to the coliseum opened at noon.

The team finished the regular season with eight wins and four losses, including an Egg Bowl victory.

Leach was preparing the team to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2 vs. Illinois. His career record at MSU was 19-17.

Leach had successful stints as head coach at Texas Tech and Washington State before coming to Starkville.

Click here for more details regarding the memorial service.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blu Rolland
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says
Starbucks 3-day nationwide strike
Memphis Starbucks shuts down after workers join in 3-day strike against unfair labor practices
Demarcus Anderson arrested in train heist
Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist
Wind chills will be below zero on Friday morning
First Alert Weather Day Friday with dangerously cold weather

Latest News

Memphis guard Kendric Davis (3) drives against an Auburn defender during the second half of an...
Memphis Tiger Kendrick Davis named AAC Player of the Week for 3rd time in 4 weeks
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies forward...
Grizzlies star Morant ejected, short-handed Thunder win
Memphis Tigers
Memphis men’s basketball survives wild second half to defeat Texas A&M 83-79
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball between Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan...
Morant has triple-double as Grizzlies trounce Bucks 142-101
Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway yells to his players in the second half of an NCAA college...
NCAA says Memphis men’s basketball committed recruiting violations in 2021-22