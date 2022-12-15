Memphis hires Dr. Yarlie Nicolas as assistant athletic director, mental health & sports performance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On December 15, the University of Memphis athletics added Dr. Yarlie Nicolas as its assistant athletic director, mental health & sports performance.

Dr. Nicolas has over 10 years of clinical experience working in education, private practice, corporate training, organizational leadership, crisis intervention, and community mental health.

“We are thrilled to add someone of Dr. Nicolas’ caliber to our athletic department,” said Laird Veatch, vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics at the University of Memphis.

“Feedback from our student-athletes and coaches helped identify mental health services as one of our highest priorities, and Dr. Nicolas’ credentials make her the perfect person to lead and build a team of professionals in this area.”

Dr. Nicolas is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University where she majored in psychology while minoring in sociology.

After finishing her undergraduate degree, Dr. Nicolas furthered her studies with a master’s degree in mental health counseling at Nova Southeastern University. During this time, Dr. Nicolas worked as a sports marketing intern with NBA and NFL active and veteran players for six years.

She then pursued to graduate with her Ph.D. in marriage and family therapy from Dr. Kiran Patel’s College of Osteopathic Medicine at Nova Southeastern University in 2020.

“I am excited to bring the theme of ‘be… breathe… build’ to our student-athletes, coaches and staff at the University of Memphis,” said Dr. Nicolas.

“In order to effectively impact the student-athletes’ development on and off the field, it is important to also empower the systems and relationships that can influence the performance such as coaches and other interactions outside of the field.”

Dr. Nicolas has been a featured speaker for the National Black Master’s in Business Administration Association, Nova Southeastern University’s Careers in Psychology and Counseling Webinar and is highly involved in the community, addressing various mental health topics such as stress-management, self-esteem, selfcare and establishing healthy boundaries.

