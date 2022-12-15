Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering, mutilating college student

Mark Latunski has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder and mutilation of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon. (WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak, James Felton and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - The Michigan man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating a college student has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mark David Latunski was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and to disinterment and mutilation during a plea hearing Sept. 22.

Latunski pleaded guilty to brutally killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, a student at the University of Michigan-Flint, in December 2019. Latunski met Bacon through a dating app.

Bacon was found murdered inside Latunski’s Bennington Township home on Dec. 28, 2019, after going missing on Christmas Eve.

Kevin Bacon was brutally murdered at a home in Shiawassee County in 2019.
Kevin Bacon was brutally murdered at a home in Shiawassee County in 2019.(Courtesy photo)

After Bacon’s body was found, authorities said Latunski admitted to police he killed Bacon and ate part of his body. Latunski told police he used a knife to stab Bacon in the back then slit his throat, according to court records.

During a 2020 hearing, grisly details emerged about what happened in Latunski’s home that night.

The following statement was read in court by a victim advocate on behalf of Kevin Bacon’s mother, Pamela Bacon, during Latunski’s sentencing:

“In your sick, twisted mind, you probably don’t think you did anything wrong. But in reality, you took our world away. This Christmas, I hope you suffer like we have because you won’t be able to be with your family. I hope you feel pain as you are all alone with all the years yet to come.”

Before Latunski learned his fate, his attorney Mary Chartier addressed the court.

“While Mr. Latunski is remorseful and truly regrets his actions, he knows that he cannot turn back the clock, and he certainly cannot bring Mr. Bacon back to life,” Chartier said.

Then Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner had his say.

“I tried to think of a word for this murder. What came to my mind is ‘pure evil’ and the ripple effect it had on the family, the friends of Kevin, the court staff, my staff, and anybody who has to read this horrific story,” Koerner said.

After Shiawassee County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart sentenced Latunski, he acknowledged the loss of Kevin Bacon.

“To Mr. Bacon’s family, I know nothing can ease your suffering. And I know that the weight of your pain is without measure. But it’s my hope that perhaps today’s sentence would be a small amount of comfort in what I know is an enormity of hurt,” Stewart said.

After the sentencing, Pamela Bacon said her son was a generous and kind person.

“He would want everybody to move forward and do what they had to do for their goals and dreams,” she said. “And I’m going to say it like my daughter said, ‘Please be careful on the internet because you never know what’s going to happen.’”

Latunski has 42 days to appeal his sentence.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State names next head football coach
Mississippi State names next head football coach
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to Mississippi officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Sarah Richards, 33, of Baltimore, was in Las Vegas for a court hearing regarding theft charges...
Woman charged with stealing $12,000 Rolex watch, hiding it inside herself, police say
Missing man, BarShay Wilson
U of M student found dead in Arlington, MPD says

Latest News

FILE - Inductees of the 1999 Basketball Hall of Fame pose together following a news conference...
Billie Moore, 1st US women’s Olympic basketball coach, dies
As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards hit further north
Jeremy Smallwood is facing animal cruelty charges.
Police: Man charged for shooting 6 puppies in the head, throwing them off cliff
The Wolfpack Group Christmas event
The Wolfpack Group to hand out toys and food this Christmas