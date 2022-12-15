Toy Truck Drive
Jim Gaffigan to serve as special guest for Methodist Healthcare Foundation luncheon

Jim Gaffigan
Jim Gaffigan(Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Comedian Jim Gaffigan will serve as the 2022 Methodist Healthcare Luncheon on Friday.

Action News 5′s Joe Birch will be the emcee of the event.

Jim will join Joe Birch for an intimate conversation about his life as a world-renowned comedian, his hilarious journey through parenthood, and his personal connection to Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s mission through his wife’s recovery from a brain tumor.

Gaffigan is replacing George Lopez, who was previously announced but is unable to attend.

The luncheon will be held on December 16 at 11:30 a.m. at Peabody Hotel.

