Endangered Child Alert reissued after teen ran from hospital
Donovan Smith, 15, may be insulin dependent, Knoxville Police Department officials said.
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued another Endangered Child Alert after 15-year-old Donovan Smith ran away from the hospital.
Smith was last seen on Wednesday at around 5:00 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officials said.
KPD officials said they found him earlier on Wednesday, but when they turned over custody of Smith, he was taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. He later ran away on foot, according to KPD.
He has a known medical condition and is without his medication, TBI officials said.
Anyone who sees Smith or knows where he might be is urged to call the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7165 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
