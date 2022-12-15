Toy Truck Drive
Desmond Bane takes local families shopping

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane took families shopping, along with attendees and volunteers from PepsiCo, Memphis Grizzlies, and Kroger.

Twenty-five families from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis received $25,000.

They took five out of the 25 families shopping to help celebrate the holiday season.

Each family received a $1,000 Kroger gift card for a grocery shopping spree.

“We know that the rise in food costs has made for a difficult year for many and it’s especially tough around the holidays,” said Nelson Goncalves, Sales Director, PepsiCo. “The holiday season is a time for celebrating with loved ones, and together with our partners, Pepsi Stronger Together is able to help families facing food insecurity and ease that burden while bringing smiles back to faces.”

