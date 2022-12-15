Toy Truck Drive
College prep? Now is the time to get ahead

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you know that winter break is a great time for 11th graders to prep for college?

David Blobaum, director of outreach for the National Prep Association, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share how students can get ahead, including how students can still improve their admission chances even if they received a disappointing admission decision in December.

Watch the full interview win the video player above.

