Cold and dry weather through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine is back with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. It will be breezy with a west wind at 10-15 mph, which will make it feel cooler.

TONIGHT: It will be clear and cold Thursday night with lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY: More sun with a few clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows will be in the low 30s Friday night.

THIS WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and cold both days with highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s both days.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: There could be a brief snow shower or some flurries Monday evening, but it looks mostly dry and chilly through Wednesday with highs in the 40s and lows around freezing. A big arctic blast will arrive Thursday and last through Christmas Day with highs in the 20s and 30s and lows in the teens or lower. Some snow showers or flurries are possible Thursday and again Christmas Eve night.

