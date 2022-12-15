Bluff City Life: Tues., 06 December
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
The Annual Memphian(s) Of The Year Is...
Frank Murtaugh | Managing Editor & Longtime Sports Journalist at Memphis Magazine
Aimee Stiegemeyer | Co-Grizzlies Writer at Memphis Flyer
Starry Nights Lighting Up The Holidays
Rebecca Dailey | Communications & Creative Specialist at Shelby Farms Park Conservancy
Sponsored by Shelby Farms Park Conservancy
Celebrating 8 Days Of Hanukkah With Special Chocolate Treats
Phillip Ashley Rix | Founder, CEO, & Master Chocolatier at Phillip Ashley Chocolates
Meet Snow Leopards At Memphis Zoo
Christmas Comedy & Drama Ready To Unfold
Bishop Antonio Lawson | Writer, Director, & Producer of “Another Christmas Temptation”
Andrea B. Dougan | Actress & Telyons Premier Marketing | “Another Christmas Temptation”
Extraordinary & Unique Hand-Crafted Holiday Gifts
Becky Zee | Artist & Owner of Pots With Personality
Creating Adorable Handmade Ceramic Creatures
Becky Zee | Artist & Owner of Pots With Personality
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.