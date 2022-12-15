Toy Truck Drive
Bluff City Life: Tues., 06 December

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Annual Memphian(s) Of The Year Is...

Frank Murtaugh | Managing Editor & Longtime Sports Journalist at Memphis Magazine

Aimee Stiegemeyer | Co-Grizzlies Writer at Memphis Flyer

Starry Nights Lighting Up The Holidays

Rebecca Dailey | Communications & Creative Specialist at Shelby Farms Park Conservancy

Sponsored by Shelby Farms Park Conservancy

Celebrating 8 Days Of Hanukkah With Special Chocolate Treats

Phillip Ashley Rix | Founder, CEO, & Master Chocolatier at Phillip Ashley Chocolates

Meet Snow Leopards At Memphis Zoo

Christmas Comedy & Drama Ready To Unfold

Bishop Antonio Lawson | Writer, Director, & Producer of “Another Christmas Temptation”

Andrea B. Dougan | Actress & Telyons Premier Marketing | “Another Christmas Temptation”

Extraordinary & Unique Hand-Crafted Holiday Gifts

Becky Zee | Artist & Owner of Pots With Personality

Creating Adorable Handmade Ceramic Creatures

Becky Zee | Artist & Owner of Pots With Personality

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

