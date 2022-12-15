22-year-old killed while celebrating birthday, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local family is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Memphis police say a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Pendleton Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was later identified as Kodie Lewis.

Lewis’ mother says he was killed while celebrating his 22nd birthday.

DRUS Place in Memphis posted a tribute to Lewis on Facebook. Lewis performed at the bar as Ivy Royale during drag shows. The post said in part:

“It’s hard to say good-bye to anyone, but it’s especially hard to say good-bye to someone you were just getting to know. Ivy Royale was just getting started and her journey was cut short entirely too soon. We watched her beginning and had wondered what her future would be like at our bar. When would her first feature show come? When would she be hosting a show of her own? When would she get a crown?”

