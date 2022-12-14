Your First Alert to a night of rain, thunderstorms, and the potential for flooding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front is bringing rain and thunderstorms tonight. The threat of severe storms is minimal, but the threat of flooding is a greater concern. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for much of the Mid-South through midnight tomorrow night. Rainfall tonight and tomorrow is expected to average 1″ to 2″ for most areas, but could exceed 3″ to 4″ in parts of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

TONIGHT: Rain and Thunderstorm along with a breezy South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers, a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and temperatures falling from the lower 60s early in the day to the 50s by afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and lows in the upper 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures only in the mid 40s and overnight lows falling into the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures again in the upper 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

