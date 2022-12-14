Wonder Junior High closed through Thursday after fire

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Wonder Junior High in West Memphis is closed for the rest of the day and Thursday.

School officials say there was a fire at the school Wednesday morning.

All students and staff are safe.

However, campus is closed through Thursday, as school officials say repairs need to be made.

There’s no word on what caught fire or how it started.

