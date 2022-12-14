Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Stolen car crashes into building

Car crashes into home
Car crashes into home(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a car incident that left a hole inside a building.

MPD says a driver struck an apartment building on Faulkner Ridge around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say the driver fled the scene before police arrived.

The car was stolen, and there were no injuries reported, says MPD.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Alicia Franklin
City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed
Car break-ins
30 cars broken into downtown on Saturday
Missing man, BarShay Wilson
UofM student found dead in Arlington, MPD says
MPD investigates dead body found in Arlington
MPD investigates dead body found in Arlington

Latest News

A photo from April 2022 released by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office shows a room at...
DCS audit goes before legislative subcommittee
Man dead after shooting in Frayser
Man dead after shooting in Frayser
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Judge denies reduced bond for Megan Boswell, mother of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell
Megan Boswell trial for death of 15-month-old moved to 2025