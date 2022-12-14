Stolen car crashes into building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a car incident that left a hole inside a building.

MPD says a driver struck an apartment building on Faulkner Ridge around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say the driver fled the scene before police arrived.

The car was stolen, and there were no injuries reported, says MPD.

