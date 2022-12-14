Rainy day ahead, but sunshine finally returns tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some areas are getting a break from the rain early this morning, but showers will start popping back up over the next few hours. Scattered rain will continue this afternoon and then rain will finally exit after 7 pm tonight. Temperatures will start off in the lower 60s and then will drop into the 50s this afternoon as cooler air moves in behind a cold front.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with 80% showers, a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and temperatures falling from the lower 60s early in the day to the 50s by afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures only in the mid 40s and overnight lows falling into the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures again in the upper 40s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.