Rain ends by evening and sunshine finally returns to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with showers or a stray storm through the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 50s. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers will end with gradual clearing and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine FINALLY returns with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. It will be breezy with a west wind at 10-15 mph, which will make it feel cooler. It will be clear and cold Thursday night with lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY: More sun with a few clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows will be in the low 30s Friday night.

THIS WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and cold both days with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s both days. That trend will continue into next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

